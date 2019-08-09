PM encourages Jamaicans to harness potential of digital economy

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has encouraged Jamaicans to embrace the possibilities that can result from the country’s transition to a digital economy.

Holness noted that “many times booms have come in the digital global economy and we have not been able to ride them. We are now on the upswing of the digital era. Let us take advantage of it… let us not fear it.”

He was speaking at the launch of the Companies Office of Jamaica’s Electronic Business Registration Form at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday.

He said that the Government continues to proceed in a “very deliberate way” with plans to integrate technology into its daily operations, in keeping with a commitment to ensuring that Jamaica leapfrogs the digital divide.

“In the coming years, it will be the societies that have embraced technology and used it for innovation that will be the [global] leaders,” Holness said contended.

“It is clear… that the [transformation to] a digital society is imminent, it is irresistible… and the faster you embrace it and get ahead of it [the better the chances that] you will lessen the digital divide,” he added.

Holness highlighted work being done by members of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme Digitization Corps to digitise thousands of paper-based documents.

“Having done that, you now have content… data… that you can use to populate databases. When you have that level of data, whether it is [information for] health records or motor vehicles or companies, you, as the Government, are in a much better position to make decisions,” he noted.

