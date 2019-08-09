Soirée anchors SPF

Patrons attending this year’s staging of SPF (Summer. Playground. Fantasy) Weekend got their money’s worth from the high-energy parties. Soirée closed off the 2019 weekend and was the ultimate beach party for the season. The anchor event was an all-day beach fête with treats, gourmet eats, and great dance mixes by local and DJs such as Dj Nicco, Frano, Chromatic Live, and international singer, Amara La Negra.

“At soirée, you’re bound to experience fun, great vibes by the beach side with your friends, and amazing all-inclusive food by notable cooks,” shared sponsorship manager Shavelle Mayler.

At the climax of SPF Weekend, Soirée was held on a private secluded cove (Pearly Beach West). The sponsors were WATA, Coco Cola, CranWATA, Ironade, Redstripe, Nations Choice and Brew’d Awakenings. Guest Chefs included Garfield Sievright Jnr & Chef Patra Edwards.

“Next year is our 10th anniversary, so there is great probability that we will add more events to our schedule as we aim to give our patrons a bigger and better experience,” Mark Lindo, SPF chairman, added.

SPF Weekenders are mostly from the US, Canada, and the Caribbean, and is considered the preferred summer getaway in August because of the premium nature of the brand offering.