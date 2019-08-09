St Andrew man who badly beat elderly higgler gets probation

Thirty-six-year-old Alex Leung of Duhaney Park in St Andrew has been given two years probation after pleading guilty to beating a 65-year-old higgler in August last year.

Leung was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told that the complainant was sitting at his stall when Leung passed with a stone in his hand.

The complainant took up a knife from his stall and Leung said he noticed what he did.

The complainant replied saying that on a previous occasion Leung took goods from his stall and demanded that he pay him money.

The court heard that while the complainant was recording his sales in a book, Leung returned and began hitting him with a piece of iron.

The complaint’s legs were broken from the beating and he was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was admitted for several days.

Leung was later arrested and subsequently charged.

He subsequently pleaded guilty when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

His attorney, Ashford Meikle, pleaded with parish judge Broderick Smith to give Leung a non-custodial sentence because he had a favourable probation report, that residents in his community spoke highly of him, and that he had pleaded guilty and did not waste the court’s time.

Meikle also disclosed that Leung’s relatives had made some financial compensation to the complainant.

Meikle said Leung would get a criminal record and pleaded with the judge to give him a chance to turn his life around because too many young men were falling through the cracks and it seemed society had given up on them.

The judge, in placing Leung on probation for two years, said he took into account the probation report and also noted what his lawyer had said in his impassioned plea for leniency.

