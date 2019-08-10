$15-m cocaine bust, St Andrew man in custody

A St Andrew man who was allegedly held with cocaine valued at US$120,000 or approximately J$15.6 million is in police custody.

The police say his identity is being withheld pending a formal interview in the presence of his attorney.

The police Narcotics Division revealed that he was arrested during an operation on Constant Spring Road, in St Andrew, on Thursday.

According to reports, the driver of a Mitsubishi motorcar was signalled to stop.

The police say the driver complied and during a search of the vehicle, “a knapsack containing parcels of cocaine weighing approximately four pounds was found.”

The drugs and the motor vehicle were subsequently seized.

