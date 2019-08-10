PNP 'welcomes' publication of Holness' statutory declaration

Jamaica’s parliamentary Opposition has welcomed the publication of Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ 2018 statutory declaration.

A summary report of the long-awaited declaration, done by the Integrity Commission, was gazetted yesterday.

It shows that Holness and his family had total income of $15,569,477.41, assets totalling $161,254,055.89 and total liabilities of $22,218,182.61.

They also declared US$8,125 in income, US$28,272.11 in total assets and zero liability in US dollar.

The People’s National Party (PNP), in a one-paragraph statement, said though late, the declaration “fulfils the Integrity Commission’s obligation under law”.

Earlier this week, PNP President Dr Peter Phillips had threatened that if there was no statement from the commission by the end of this week, he would instruct his attorneys to file a motion in the Supreme Court.

The motion would seek an order of mandamus to compel the commission to “immediately take action to fulfill its statutory obligations in relation to the Prime Minister’s apparent disregard of a law that binds him personally, as well as thousands of public servants, who, at the peril of prosecution, must obey it.”

