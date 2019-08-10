Rastafarian: Jamaicans are dying because of lack of knowledge

MAY PEN, Clarendon:

Rastafarian Pitter Scarlett is convinced that many Jamaicans who have died from lifestyle-related diseases did not have to face premature deaths.

“What’s wrong is that people not really putting out the effort to check herbalists, who can really and truly heal them for good,” said Scarlett, who had several cannabis-related products on display at the St Ann Pavillion at the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon earlier this week.

When quizzed by The Gleaner regarding the power of his cannabis-based products, Scarlett said that they have the potential to cure diseases.

According to Scarlett, once persons try the products, there will be no need to return to the doctor to find out if anything is wrong.

“Once they come among the Rasta herbalists and explain their situation, we will know what to do as our bodies are designed to take the herbs,” he pointed out.

Scarlett said that many of the prescribed medicines for the various health issues come with side effects. Herbs, he claims, are free from all that.

Still, Scarlett said that he is not trying to fight against what he terms “the Babylon system”, but on the other hand, he said that that system is trying to sabotage theirs.

“We still here to heal the people, and we know that they are sick and in need of the herbs as they complain to us all the time even after they have taken the prescribed medicines,” he said.

Scarlett said it’s a shame how persons are dying in Jamaica from all kinds of diseases, and the cure can be found right here on the island.

“We went through all the steps ‘Babylon’ (government) say we must go through to get these products on the market. We are registered and here with the cure,” he said of his organisation – St Ann Botanical Ganja Company.

Scarlett said he was pleased with the feedback his company received on the products such as ganja eye drops, ganja roots wine and herbal drinks, and cannabis capsules.

