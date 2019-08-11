Sagicor Jamaica pledges $1M towards relief efforts at children's home damaged by fire

Sagicor Group Jamaica has pledged to donate $1 million towards relief efforts at the Jamaica National Children’s Home, a section of which was razed by fire Friday evening.

“We watched some of the live footage of that fire in horror and felt that we had to help the boys and girls of the Jamaica National Children’s Home. We hope that this will see to some of the immediate needs of the children," said Christopher Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, in a statement last night.

"The greater need is for a rebuilding effort and we look forward in the months and weeks to come to seeing how we can be of assistance. If they are Jamaican children, they are our children,” added.

State minister in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge, has thanked Sagicor for its pledge, saying: “We are very thankful for the swift response by Sagicor. Their donation is a testament to their commitment to corporate social responsibility and to helping our children.

Terrelonge also appealed for more support. "I am also making an appeal to the private sector and all citizens to assist in whatever way they can as we rebuild the children's home and keep their hope and spirits high,” he said.

The Jamaica National Children’s home, which houses 41 boys and girls who are wards of the state, is also a past recipient of funds raised through the 2014 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.

