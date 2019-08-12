15-year-old boy charged following alleged police confrontation

A 15-year-old boy, who is out on bail, is expected to appear in the Children’s Court today to answer to new charges—this time for breaches of the Firearms Act.

The teen, who the Kingston Central Police say was a suspect in numerous shootings in the Kingston Central Division, was charged following an incident on Thursday, August 1 about 9:35 p.m., in which it is alleged he fired shots at a police team that was on patrol on Barry Street in downtown Kingston.

The police say during the alleged confrontation he was shot and injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The police report that the teenager and another man were walking along Barry Street when cops attempted to accost them and they allegedly ran.

The police say they were chased and the teen was caught.

The police say he used a firearm, that was later identified as a Taurus 9mm pistol, to open fire at the team.

He was subsequently charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police say that this is the third time the teen has been charged.

They say he was charged twice in 2018 first with unlawful wounding and then for being armed with an offensive weapon as well as escaping custody.

At the time of the August 1 incident, he was reporting on condition of bail at the Central Police Station and a curfew order—which ordered him to remain at home between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily—had been imposed by the court.

The teen is in custody at a juvenile remand centre pending his court appearance.

