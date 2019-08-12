$19 million road patching programme under way in St Elizabeth

The National Works Agency (NWA) is currently carrying out hot mix patching activities on sections of 13 corridors in St. Elizabeth.

The works, which started on August 5, is valued at some $19-million.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s southern region, Howard Hendriks, explains that the pothole repair works, which will improve driving conditions along targeted roadways, are being undertaken by one of the Agency’s patching crew.

Some of the roadways receiving attention include that from Pedro Cross to Lititz, Bellevue to St Mary’s, Black River to Luana, Mountainside to Malvern, Redgate to Elderslie, Liliput to Lookout, Lavocia to Mountainside and the Santa Cruz Bypass.

A total of 6,000 square metre of road surface will be repaired.

Motorists are reminded to obey all posted warning and directional signs as well as the instructions of flag persons during the period of works.

The project should be wrapped up by the end of August.

