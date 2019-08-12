Celebrating International Youth Day with the Jamaica Prefects’ Association

“Today, we celebrate the young people, youth-led organisations, governments and others who are working to transform education and uplift young people everywhere.” – UN Secretary General António Guterres

Around the world, August 12 is celebrated as International Youth Day, a date that recognises the achievements of youth in impacting the lives of people around them. The Jamaica Prefects’ Association (JPA) coordinates prefects islandwide while promoting effective student leadership. Here are highlights of the organisation’s activities over the past year.

The JPA was relaunched on October 22, 2018, after a 10-year hiatus at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School. More than 250 students from 52 high schools attended the event.

January 13, 2019, saw the JPA host its first New Year Church Service at the Bethel Baptist Church, where students from across the island came together to participate in their spiritual development.

The Jamaica Prefects’ Association hosted its first-ever Student Conference and Communications Workshop on February 25, 2019, at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Highlights of the event were Senator Damion Crawford’s and Minister Alando Terrelonge’s presentations.

The Jamaica Perfects’ Association Region 5 (St Elizabeth and Manchester) hosted its sports day on March 23, 2019, at Manchester High School.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, the executive of the Jamaica Prefects’ Association had a courtesy call with Prime Minister the Honourable Andrew Holness, when matters affecting student leadership were discussed.

In June, JPA president David Salmon conducted an islandwide school tour, during which eight high schools were visited, including Kemps Hill High School, Denbigh High School, Robert Lightbourne High School, and Rusea’s High School.

JPA Region 3 (Trelawny and St Ann) hosted its leadership workshop in Ocho Rios for incoming prefects on June 15, 2019, at Turtle River Park.

The culminating JPA event was its inaugural awards ceremony hosted at the Sagicor Auditorium, New Kingston, on June 26, 2019. Outstanding prefectures across the island were highlighted for their efforts in community development and nation-building.