Man allegedly held with US$120,000 worth of cocaine charged

The Narcotics Police have charged 48-year-old Fernando Roye, a mechanic of a Kingston 7 address, in relation to the seizure of four kilograms of cocaine which has an estimated street value of US$120,000.

Roye is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and trafficking cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, August 15.

The police report that last week Thursday about 2:25 p.m., members of the Narcotics Division were conducting anti-narcotics operations in the Premier Plaza along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew when they intercepted a Mitsubishi Lancer motor car with the accused man abroad.

The police further say a search of the vehicle was conducted when a knapsack bag was found with four rectangular parcels each containing white substance resembling cocaine.

The drugs and the motor car were seized and the driver was taken into custody.

He was interviewed in the presence of his attorney-at-law and subsequently charged.

