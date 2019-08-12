'One PNP' poll shows most believe Ja heading in the wrong direction

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

A poll commissioned by the One PNP team led by Dr Peter Phillips has found that 46 per cent of Jamaicans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

According to the Bill Johnson poll, 30 per cent of respondent believe the country is heading in the right direction while 24 per cent did not offer an opinion.

The poll found, too, that the People’s National Party (PNP), under Phillips’ leadership, would be in a statistical dead heat with the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) if a general election was called today.

The findings were released by the One PNP campaign team during a press conference held at the Spanish Court Hotel in St Andrew this morning.

The survey was conducted across 84 communities islandwide between August 2 and 4.

It has a sample size of 1,008 persons, including 901 registered voters, and a margin of error of plus or minus three per cent.

If an election was called today, according to the poll, 34 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the JLP while 32 per cent indicated that they would vote for the PNP with Phillips at the helm.

Conversely, Johnson said 36 per cent of respondents indicated that they would vote for the JLP while 27 per cent said they would vote for the PNP with Peter Bunting - Phillips’ leadership challenger – at the helm.

In addition, the survey found that 41 per cent of respondents believe Phillips is the most experienced person to lead the PNP as against 29 per cent for Bunting.

“So in effect the PNP, led by Peter Bunting, would be nine [percentage] points behind the JLP in terms of the national vote,” said Johnson.

“These numbers show, without a doubt, that a Peter Phillips-led PNP would be a much stronger party against the JLP than a Peter Bunting-led PNP,” he added.

A Don Anderson poll commissioned by Bunting’s Rise United campaign found that 36 per cent of respondents believed the PNP, under his leadership, would have a better chance against the JLP in national elections.

According to the Anderson poll findings, which were made public last week, this places him 20 percentage points ahead of Phillips.

In addition, the Rise United-commissioned poll found that 35 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the JLP if national elections were called now while 30 per cent indicated that they would vote for a Bunting-led PNP.

The poll was conducted between late July and early August and had a sample size of 750 respondents.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 per cent.

