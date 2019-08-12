Recruit recent graduates to fill vacancies, Education Ministry urges

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is encouraging high school principals who are facing challenges identifying Mathematics and Science teachers to contact The Mico University College and the Church Teachers’ College for support in identifying graduates who are available for employment.

The Ministry notes that 176 students recently completed a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education under a scholarship programme it initiated in 2015.

It says students specialised in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Technical and Vocation Education.

It says the programme graduated 129 mathematics teachers, 14 physics teachers, eight chemistry teachers and 25 biology teachers.

The Ministry notes that beneficiaries are bonded to serve the education system for five years.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.