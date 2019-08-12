Steve Lyston | Value your marriage – don’t play!

A higher percentage of marriages are crumbling today, and some that look good on the outside are unstable within. Some are just for show to appease others and the children - and the issues that cause them to crumble are simple things like credit cards, bills, closet space, long working hours and the third-party influence (friends or family).

Never make decisions in your household based on the opinions of others. So, what if your friends buy new homes, vehicles or get opportunities that you don’t.

Some of you are taking advice from people whose marriages have failed, or who have never been married. There are even people who will starve their partners of time and sex by becoming occupied with other things, getting degree after degree, while their marriage is crumbling. They do it to compete. Remember, every marriage comes with a covenant and breaking these covenants carry serious consequences.

Always marry who God says for love and for fulfillment of purpose. Any other motives will bring pain and headaches. Remember that there are gold-diggers and opportunists out there on both sides. There are also very good actors around but when the costumes are removed, that is when you will see the true character. Then it will be too late for a refund.

Good men and women still exist but you must look beyond what the natural eyes see and trust God for His choice. Marriage is more than sex, more than the wedding ceremony. It is not a “Mills and Boon” Situation, it is real life. There are no roses without thorns. When someone’s marriage fails then everything else falls apart. That is the reason it is so valuable. Many times, when marriages fail, people become bitter, but they don’t accept that they are not blameless.

Know this! Dating and having sex do not determine whether a person is marriage material or not, because there are actors who can play any role, and after the opening night, God help you!

How To Pray For Your Marriage

Prayer is the most important key when fighting for your marriage. The enemy wastes no time in launching attacks at us and at marriages, so we can’t waste any time either in countering the attacks.

Therefore, pray the following prayer points:

1 Uncommon unity – Pray that uncommon unity will exist between you both.

2 Discern the enemies of your marriage – Pray that you will both discern any Judases, Jezebels or Delilahs in your midst.

3 Soul ties and strongholds– Pray that God will break all soul-ties from past relationships; and all strongholds.

4 Evil Altars – That God will destroy every evil altar that has been established to bring down your marriage.

5 Marine spirits/marine witchcraft – Pray that God will destroy every marine spirits working against your marriage and union. In order to know if marine spirits are working against your marriage (or if evil altars have been established), pay attention to your dreams. Where you see yourself having intercourse in your dreams or marrying someone when you are already married, that is an indication of the presence of marine spirits attacking your union.

6 Sex life in the marriage and health – Pray that your sex life will be ‘on fire’. Pray also for patience in each of you; as well as good communication between you both. Pray also for physical and emotional healing for each other.

7 Money and a third party – Pray that neither money, nor a third-party will come between you. That includes relatives and friends.

8 Unity in prayer – Pray that there is unity in prayer and that the husband will wash his wife with the Word.

9 One vision – Pray that you both will have one vision – one set of goals and directions – so that the family unit can go in one direction according to the will of God.

10 Quality time – Spend quality time with each other and ensure that neither withholds sex from each other.

11 Increasing grace – Pray that God will increase grace, mercy, compassion and favour each day.

12 Singular view – Pray that God will give the husband eyes only for his wife and that the wife’s breasts will satisfy her husband.

Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.