Firearm seized in St James, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of a Bersa Single Action 9mm pistol along with thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition during a raid in St Johns, Retirement district, St James today.

One man is in custody.

The police report that about 1:05 a.m., a raid was conducted in the community and a premises was searched which resulted in the weapon and the ammunition found.

One man was subsequently arrested, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.