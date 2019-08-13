Grange announces members of National Council on Reparations
Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, has announced the appointment of the National Council on Reparations.
The council will serve from July 29, 2019 to July 28, 2022.
In a statement today, Grange said the Council, which is within the Ministry, is tasked with formulating strategies to claim, secure and dispense reparations due to the people of Jamaica for the transatlantic slave trade.
She further says that the body will also advise the government on matters related to reparatory justice.
She says the Council, chaired by Laleta Davis-Mattis, includes a diverse membership that possesses the requisite skills to advance the argument of reparation for the people of Jamaica.
The members are:
- Mrs Laleta Davis-Mattis (Chairperson)
- Mr Bert Samuels (Deputy Chairman)
- Professor Verene Shepherd
- Mr Frank Phipps, QC
- Lord Anthony Gifford, QC
- Dr Jahlani Niaah
- Professor Rupert Lewis
- Mr Steven Golding
- Dr Michael Barnett
- Professor Clinton Hutton
- Mr Donald Roberts, CD
- Mr Michael Holgate
- Ras Lanceroy Ho-Shing
- Mr Vivian Crawford
- Ms Jo-Anne Archibald
- Pastor Bruce A. Fletcher
- Reverend Stephen Jennings, PhD
- Dr Winsome Gordon
- Ms Lorraine Williams Tafari
- Ms Tamika Peart, PhD
