Grange announces members of National Council on Reparations

Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, has announced the appointment of the National Council on Reparations.

The council will serve from July 29, 2019, to July 28, 2022.

In a statement today, Grange said the Council, which is within the Ministry, is tasked with formulating strategies to claim, secure and dispense reparations due to the people of Jamaica for the transatlantic slave trade.

She further says that the body will also advise the government on matters related to reparatory justice.

She says the Council, chaired by Laleta Davis-Mattis, includes a diverse membership that possesses the requisite skills to advance the argument of reparation for the people of Jamaica.

The members are drawn from the legal fraternity, academia, the Rastafari community, civil society, the Church and the public sector.

The members are:

Laleta Davis-Mattis (Chairperson)

Bert Samuels (Deputy Chairman)

Professor Verene Shepherd

Frank Phipps, QC

Lord Anthony Gifford, QC

Dr Jahlani Niaah

Professor Rupert Lewis

Steven Golding

Dr Michael Barnett

Professor Clinton Hutton

Donald Roberts, CD

Michael Holgate

Ras Lanceroy Ho-Shing

Vivian Crawford

Jo-Anne Archibald

Pastor Bruce A. Fletcher

Reverend Stephen Jennings, PhD

Dr Winsome Gordon

Lorraine Williams Tafari

Tamika Peart, PhD

