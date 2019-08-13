Growth & Jobs | Fear not! - Local PR firm director urges persons wanting to start a business to take the bold step

It is said that the two strongest gears in a car are the first gear and the reverse. The first gear is strong because the car is going from a state of idling into motion. Once the car is in motion, it is easier to get into the other gears.

The same could be said about starting a business; the first few years are usually the hardest. There is a lot to learn by the owner, and there is always the possibility of experiencing losses. However, once the business starts to grow, things become a little easier.

Geli-Anne Campbell is the head of campGELI Publicity & Promotions, which was registered in March 2018. Since then, the business has surpassed expectations.

“Firstly, when the decision was made to cater to corporate companies, individuals and projects which contribute to national development in June 2018, I went out on a whim,” Campbell stated, “We moved from a client base of zero to 10 within months. That’s tremendous growth, I did not anticipate in such a short space of time,” she continued.

She noted that she is pleased with the calibre of clients she caters to.

“Our clients not only include local influencers, but medium to large-scale businesses which range from non-profit organisations to large-scale conglomerates listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.”

campGELI tapped into the promotional aspect of the business, taking a step closer to her ultimate goal.

“In addition to our suite of PR services, in early 2019, we were able to introduce the promotions aspect of the business. This saw us incorporating full-scale video productions and coordinating on-the-ground promotional events,” she explained proudly.

With her experience in media, public relations was the next logical step for Campbell as she believes that it is an industry where she can do good for, and through, others.

“I believe my purpose in life is to positively contribute to the lives of people, and I believe I can touch more lives by using my talent and skills as a vehicle to help drive the social responsibility of individuals and entities that can afford to do good,” she explained.

Differentiation

On this premise, campGELI Publicity & Promotions had to be different from their competitors.

“campGELI stands out because I work with brands and projects that I personally believe in. It’s all in the detail, and the heart. When you believe in something, you go the extra mile to ensure that the job is done, and done well,” Campbell stated.

With the services offered at campGELI, an effective team is needed to ensure that clients are pleased and the business continues to grow.

“Currently, I have a PR media monitor as well as a client services administrator on the team and very soon, we will be engaging another full-time PR associate,” Campbell explained, “However, the team is extensive and diverse because we engage many local freelance writers, editors, photographers, videographers, graphic artists and project managers.”

Campbell’s advice to future business owners is to believe in their dream and not let fear deter them.

“Dream big and truly believe that you can achieve; and don’t be afraid to start small,” she encouraged, “Once you have heart, people will believe in you and invest or engage in your dream (business). It’s the glimmer in your eyes that prospective clients will buy into.”

Campbell’s dream is not totally attained, though, as her ultimate goal is to see campGELI achieve international recognition; to become a well-known and reputable agency for individuals and companies with PR needs in the diaspora.

