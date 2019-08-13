Police High Command saddened by death of ex-cop killed in Libya

The Police High Command is expressing condolences to the family of Clive Peck, a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and United Nations employee who died tragically in Libya this past weekend.

Acting on behalf of Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, Assistant Commissioner of Police who serves as Chaplain for retired members, contacted Peck’s widow and committed the JCF’s full support during her moment of bereavement.

The family was also visited by Chaplain for Area 2, Reverend Anthony Armstrong, while Area 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police Elbert Nelson spoke with Mrs Peck by phone.

Anderson has also paid tribute to Peck, a former corporal who served the JCF for 14 years between 1979 and 1993.

“Mr Peck was committed to public service and bettering the lives of others, both while at the JCF and in his most recent role as Field Service Officer with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. We grieve with his family, friends and his former JCF batch mates and colleagues with whom he remained close,” said Anderson.

Peck enlisted the police force on March 19, 1979, and served with distinction in the St Ann and St Mary Divisions, as well as at the Area 1 Headquarters and at the then Special Branch (now the National Intelligence Bureau).

During his tenure, he was twice recognised for exemplary performance and dedication.

On April 20, 1989, Peck was commended for efficient and dedicated work during 1988, and on January 21, 1993, he was commended for efficient and dedicated work done in the 125th Anniversary Parades and Concerts in 1992.\

