Spanish Town Rd in vicinity of Three Miles Bridges to be closed

A section of Spanish Town Road, heading towards the Three Miles Bridges from the direction of downtown Kingston, will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, August 14 for two days to facilitate the reconstruction of the roadway between Bell Road and the intersection.

National Works Agency (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that the existing road surface will be excavated and a new base put down as works to complete the ground level roadway under the bridges continue in earnest.

Shaw says persons will still be able to access establishments along the area by way of Bell Road, Little Bell Road and Marcus Garvey Drive.

He says local business interests have been informed of the planned restriction.

The NWA says the first lift of asphalt has been applied to some 65% of the road surface throughout the project.

The agency says the end of August is targeted for the completion of this phase of the works.

It says the Hagley Park Road improvement project is 80% complete.

