Clarendon Health Department to be relocated

The Southern Regional Health Authority is reporting that the Clarendon Health Department is to be relocated.

The authority says the department, which is currently located at 1 Muirhead Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon, on the compound of the May Pen Hospital, will be moved to 1-3 Jackson Street, Denbigh, Clarendon, immediately beside the Denbigh Primary School.

It says the health department will begin offering administrative services from its new location on Monday, August 19.

All other services including food handlers certification, mental health, diabetic retinopathy and child guidance clinics will remain at their current location on the hospital compound and at their usual time.

The phone numbers for the health department remain the same.

The numbers are 876-986-4548, 876-986-7869 and 876-986-1175.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.