Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $2.04

Gas prices are to go down by $3.06 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $126.19 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $129.02.

Automotive diesel oil will down by $2.04 per litre to sell for $129.44.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will move down by $2.71 to sell for $108.55.

Propane cooking gas will also go down by $0.99 to sell for $38.49, while butane will down by $0.65 to sell for $41.35 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.