Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $2.04
Published:Wednesday | August 14, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Gas prices are to go down by $3.06 Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $126.19 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $129.02.
Automotive diesel oil will down by $2.04 per litre to sell for $129.44.
Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will move down by $2.71 to sell for $108.55.
Propane cooking gas will also go down by $0.99 to sell for $38.49, while butane will down by $0.65 to sell for $41.35 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
