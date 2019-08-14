Here's how you can donate to help Jamaica National Children’s Home

The Jamaica Methodist District Office is advising that local and overseas persons wishing to make cash donations to help in the restoration of the Jamaica National Children’s Home may lodge funds to any of four accounts in Jamaican and foreign currency at JNBank.

The account numbers are:

Account Number Currency

2094463027 JMD

2094463028 USD

2094463024 CAD

2094463026 GBP

Fire of unknown origin destroyed most of the dormitory facilities at the facility last Friday, August 9, at approximately 5:30 p.m

The Methodist Church is also making a special appeal for donations of items for the children who lost all their personal items (underwear, nighties, clothes, shoes, bags, items for school, which resumes in 2-3 weeks).

Donation drop off points are the Jamaica National Children’s Home, Papine, St. Andrew (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday) and the Jamaica Methodist District Office, 143 Constant Spring Road (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday).

The Methodist Church says the children are now comfortably housed at a temporary facility where they are being offered counselling and other services.

It is also expressing thanks to all those who have supported the home over the years and prays that God will continue to strengthen all partners in the restoration process.

