JCF mourns former colleague killed in Libya

The Police High Command yesterday conveyed condolences to the family of Clive Peck, a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and United Nations employee who was killed in a terrorist bombing in Benghazi, Libya, over the weekend.

In a release, the JCF said Bishop Dr Gary Welsh, assistant commissioner of police, acting on behalf of Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, contacted Peck’s widow and committed the force’s full support during her moment of bereavement.

Welsh serves as chaplain for retired members of the JCF.

“The family was also visited by chaplain for Area 2, the Reverend Anthony Armstrong, while Area 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police Elbert Nelson spoke with Mrs Peck by phone,” stated the release issued by the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

Anderson has also paid tribute to Peck, a former corporal who served the JCF for 14 years between 1979 and 1993.

“Mr Peck was committed to public service and bettering the lives of others, both while at the JCF and in his most recent role as field service officer with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. We grieve with his family, friends and his former JCF batchmates and colleagues with whom he remained close,” the police commissioner said.

The CCU said Peck enlisted in the force on March 19, 1979, and served with distinction in the St Ann and St Mary divisions, as well as at the Area 1 Headquarters and at the then Special Branch (now the National Intelligence Bureau). During his tenure, he was twice recognised for exemplary performance and dedication.

Peck was killed along with two of his colleagues, Hussen Elhadar and Seniloli Tabuatausole, by a car bomb on Saturday.

Five persons were killed in the bombing, which took place outside a mall during an agreed ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha.