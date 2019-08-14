Mining Ministry in negotiations on future of JISCO Alpart plant

The Mining Ministry says it is in dialogue with the owners of the JISCO Alpart bauxite plant in St Elizabeth on available options at this time.

There have been concerns about the status of operations at the plant in light of production cutbacks.

Operations have also been affected by a fall in global alumina prices.

Noting that the situation deserves urgent attention, the Ministry says the negotiations are at a delicate stage and as such details of the discussions cannot be divulged at this time.

It says it has taken proactive steps to ensure that the welfare of the workers and the livelihood of the community are duly protected.

“We ask in the interest of the ongoing negotiations that persons cease and desist from speculation at this time which will only seek to destabilise the situation,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement this afternoon.

“We seek the patience and understanding of all while we treat with this situation,” the spokesperson added.

