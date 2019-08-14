Over 2,000 pounds of ganja seized in Clarendon

The Marine and Narcotics Police have intensified their investigation into the seizure of over 2,000 pounds of ganja in Salt River, Clarendon on Monday.

The police report that between 10:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. a team conducted a special operation in area which led to the seizure of a boat containing the ganja and two plastic drums containing a total of 440 litres of petrol.

The police say the estimated street value for the drug has not yet been ascertained.

The boat and its content were seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

