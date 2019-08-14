Suspect charged with schoolteacher’s murder

Portland:

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch in Port Antonio, Portland, have charged undertaker Rohan Martin with the July 30 murder of a female teacher in the northeastern seaside town.

After several interviews, detectives charged Martin on Monday with the killing of his girlfriend, Latoya Hill, at David Lane.

Martin allegedly murdered his girlfriend following a prolonged domestic dispute shortly after 3 a.m. .

The dispute, which was never reported to the police, went on for approximately four hours, after which residents heard the woman crying out for help.

The police were alerted and, upon their arrival, the body of the teacher was found lying on its back with what appeared to be a wound to the forehead.

The teacher was clad in a black dress, with clear plastic bag over the head, along with a pink plastic bag wrapped around her waist and thighs. Traces of blood were also spotted at the house.

Martin was picked up on August 2 after eluding the police for almost three days.

He was handed over to the police by a resident in Kingston and was later transferred to Port Antonio.

Since the start of 2019, seven people have been murdered in the Portland Police Division.