Thu | Aug 15, 2019

Corporate Hands | Malta gifts customers with book vouchers

Published:Thursday | August 15, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Contributed
One of eight weekly winners in the Malta Back 2 School Promotion, Romario Roach, receives book vouchers valued at $15,000, courtesy of Sangster’s book stores from Michelle Cunningham, junior brand manager for Malta and stouts.