Corporate Hands | Windalco fetes students

Rashad Buchanan gets his teeth cleaned by dental student Zavia Thomas as his mother, Winnifred Gordon, observes the process during Windalco’s back to school fair held last week at the Ewarton Sports Club, St Catherine.
Jabari Daley is happy to receive a backpack from Glendon Johnson, WINDALCO’s human resources director.
