JUTA operator killed in Hanover crash

Twenty-eight-year-old Chelsie Malcolm, a JUTA operator of Cousins Cove, Hanover died as a result of injuries she received in a motor vehicle crash on Lances Bay main road in the parish on Wednesday.

The Lucea Police report that about 11:37 p.m., Malcolm was driving along the road when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole.

The police were alerted and on their arrival she was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

