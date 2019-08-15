Labour Ministry reports delay in some PATH payments

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is advising PATH beneficiaries who collect their benefits through post offices that there is a delay in payment.

The Ministry says PATH cheques will be available for collection at post offices next week Tuesday, August 20 instead of today August 15.

It says the delay is due to additional processing time needed to prepare back-to-school benefits along with regular cheques.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries who collect their benefits through Paymaster, Bill Express and the NCB Cash Cards will be able to collect their payments starting today.

