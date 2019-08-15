Lakes Pen Rd/ Municipal Blvd traffic lights out of operation for two weeks

The Lakes Pen Road/Municipal Boulevard intersection in Portmore, St Catherine will remain without traffic signals for at least the next two weeks.

As such, the National Works Agency’s (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, is reminding motorists that when traffic signals are out of operation, for whatever reason, they are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Shaw explains that the traffic lights had to be decommissioned earlier this week to facilitate the widening of the roadway at the intersection.

The works, which involve the creation of a slip lane from Lakes Pen Road onto Municipal Boulevard and an exclusive right turning lane from Municipal Boulevard onto Lakes Pen Road is critical to the NWA’s efforts to improve traffic flow along the Mandela Highway and into Portmore.

The NWA is urging motorists to approach the Municipal Boulevard/Lakes Pen intersection with caution and exercise the requisite patience and civility when attempting to cross the junction.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.