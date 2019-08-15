Love never fails: Jehovah’s Witnesses to host global conventions

Some 10,000 persons are expected to converge on the Montego Bay Convention Centre this weekend for what the Jehovah’s Witnesses have tagged one of their largest global conventions in 2019.

The three-day convention, spanning six continents and over 200 countries, which is being staged under the theme ‘Love Never Fails’, will examine how biblical principles help people in practical ways, while addressing how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty.

Set to be delivered in over 400 languages, the convention will be held over successive weekends – the first being August 16 to 18, and the last, August 23–25, 2019.

The Montego Bay programme will be tied into one of seven larger international conventions being held in the United States, said a media release by the Jehovah’s Witness.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” states Christopher Dalley, a local representative for the religious group. “Local Jehovah’s Witnesses get an opportunity to meet and enjoy association with their fellow Witnesses, and the community here in Montego Bay is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants and hotels.”

According to the Witnesses, the larger international conventions will be hosting a total of 35,000 foreign delegates from 105 countries.

“Worldwide, there are 22 major cities in 18 countries that have been selected to host international convention events. In total, as many as 140,000 delegates will be travelling from numerous countries to attend these larger gatherings.”

Saturday’s programme will consider how biblical principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another, while Sunday’s programme will include a public biblical discourse titled ‘True Love in a Hate-Filled World – Where?’, that will address overcoming prejudice and hatred.

Conventions of Jehovah’s Witness are free to the public; no collections are taken.