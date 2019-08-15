Moneague College’s Port Maria campus introduces coaching courses

Moneague College’s Port Maria campus, located in Llanrumney Square, St Mary, is to introduce two short coaching courses in the new academic year.

Campus Director and principal lecturer Delroy Granston told The Gleaner on Tuesday that the campus will be partnering with G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport to introduce football and track and field coaching courses that will last between six and eight weeks.

A third course, in massage therapy, is to be introduced also. The courses will run on weekends and will be available at the Port Maria campus only.

The introduction of the football and track and field courses is aimed at addressing a shortage of certified coaches in that part of the island. Several physical education teachers are yet to be certified in coaching and are expected to take advantage of the introduction of these courses.

a partnership

Granston revealed that the campus will also be working with the Ministry of Labour on a continuous education programme for beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education. The institution is also in dialogue with the HEART Trust/NTA to partner in hosting some courses, as the HEART Port Maria campus is being affected by inadequate space.

In the meantime, the Moneague College’s Port Maria campus is reporting a decline in application in some courses.

“What we’ve seen is a decline in some areas and slight increase in some areas in terms of the professional courses,” Granston informed.

“For the past three to four years, we had a marked decline in teacher education, full-time and part-time. This time around, we’ve seen where quite a number of prospective students are showing some interest in teacher education, and we are hoping we will have a cohort for September.”

The campus is expected to register under 200 students this academic year.

Granston explained that one of the reasons for the decline is the lack of financing. However, he said the college has been accommodating and will accept some form of payment plan from students.

Granston, in paying tribute to the institution, said that since the campus opened in 2005, it has made a mark on the parish, turning out well-trained persons who are now making a contribution to nation-building, being employed in both private- and public-sector positions across the island.

