Nestle Jamaica goes solar

Nestle Jamaica Limited has installed its first solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its Ferry Pen head office and distribution centre, St Andrew.

This installation comprises more than 400 solar energy panels, and aims to contribute 30 per cent of the operational energy needs of Nestle’s site. Future Energy and Tegen Energy managed the recently concluded J$36-million project.

The solar PV system allows the company to use solar energy to sustainably power the building’s operations, aligned to Nestle’s commitment to switch to renewable energy and cleaner fuels. Nestle believes that reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking other actions to mitigate the effects of climate change are necessary to help ensure the ongoing success of its own business and those in its supply chain.

Nestle Jamaica SHE, Quality, Security and General Services Manager, Antoinette Johnson Peart, says the panels could generate enough power to run up to 30 per cent of the full operation, the equivalent of energy supply to 80 single-family homes. “The ability to be less reliant on conventional electricity supply is a significant milestone the organisation wants to accomplish.

Green energy

“As our business grows and the costs of generating solar energy continues to be more economical, it will make sense for us to continue to increase the amount of renewables that we use in our business,” she says. The company will be benchmarking the panels’ performance to determine how best the company can continue to invest in more green energy generation.

“As global citizens, being in over 200 countries across the world, we [Nestlé] are in a unique position to contribute to environmental sustainability by decreasing how dependent we are on fossil fuels, to allow our children to live in a greener and healthier world,” says Daniel Caron, country manager, Nestle Jamaica. “We will continue to demonstrate leadership in this critical area. Clean energy is the future, and as we continue modernising and upgrading our operations to meet the demands of today’s world, converting to solar energy will be at the forefront of that effort,” he shared.

Caron encouraged other companies that are able to undertake a similar investment to do so, stating, “In the end, it’s a win-win, as your pocket will win, the business sector will win, Jamaica as a business community will win, and most importantly, the environment will win,” he noted.