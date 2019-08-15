NIA condemns recent political utterances by Phillips, Waite

The National Integrity Action (NIA) has described recent utterances by Member of Parliament and Peoples National Party (PNP) Vice President, Mikael Phillips, as well as PNP Deputy General Secretary, Basil Waite, as unacceptable and must be condemned.

Phillips and Waite have been criticised over outbursts against their political opponents while speaking on public platforms.

READ: PSOJ condemns recent PNP outbursts

Both men have since apologised.

A spokesperson, in a statement today, argued that breaches of the Code of Political Conduct should be taken seriously and breaches sanctioned.

It was pointed out that registered political parties are bound by law to uphold the Code under pain of sanctions for failing so to do, up to and including the de-registration of the party in breach.

The spokesperson argued that it is time for a programme of public education both of political representatives and the general public as to the obligations under the Code.

