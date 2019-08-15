Policeman accused of beating detainee in lock-up granted bail

Hanover police constable Jafari Pearson, who is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has been granted $100,000 bail with sureties.

Pearson was charged on Tuesday by the police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau following an investigation by The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is charged in relation to the assault of a man who was in custody at the Lucea Police Station Lock-up in 2014.

Pearson was taken before the Lucea Parish Court where he was granted bail and was ordered not to interfere with the witnesses in the case.

The matter was adjourned for mention on September 20.

