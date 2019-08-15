RJRGLEANER Group bags CBU awards

SAN ANDRES ISLAND, Colombia (CMC):

Media houses from Jamaica, Cuba, and Belize swept most of the awards at the 2018 Caribbean Media Awards presented during the 50th Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) general assembly on the island of San Andrés, Colombia, on Tuesday.

CBU President Gary Allen said that 121 entries had been received from all 10 member entities from seven countries across 17 categories.

In addition, there were also awards from organisations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, Island Media, the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition, and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre.

The entries were assessed by a three-person judging panel drawn from Jamaica and Grenada.

In the television category, RJRGLEANER won the Best Documentary for ’Pothole Paradise’ while the Best Magazine Programme went to ICRT of Cuba.

In the Best News Item category, Great Belize Productions Limited won with its submission ‘Pok-Ta-Pok, an Ancient but Re-emerging Sport in Belize’, while RJRGLEANER walked away with the Best Investigative Report for ‘Controversial FLA Licence’.

For the coverage of HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, care, and support, ICRT of Cuba topped that category with ‘In the Fraction of the Moon’, while Best Commercial Spot went to Great Belize Productions Ltd for ‘The Belize Bank Ltd First Time Home Ownership Loans’.

Belize also took the top award in the Disaster Resilience category, while Trinidad and Tobago’s CCN TV6 was adjudged the winner in the category of Responsible Coverage of Children Issues for ‘Children Need Help For Surgeries’.

Belize also received the top awards in the Climate Change and Golden Conch Shell categories, while ICRT Cuba was adjudged winner in the Best Public Service Spot.

In the radio category, ICRT of Cuba won the Best Documentary and Best Drama programmes, while RJRGLEANER won the Best News Item.

The Barbados-based Starcom Network Inc won the Disaster Resilience award, while the People’s Choice Award went to Great Belize Productions Ltd.