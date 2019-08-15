Sav-la-Mar Hospital’s medical pipes all but ready, says WRHA

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has indicated that work to install piped medical gas at the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital in Westmoreland is on target for completion before the end of this month.

According to WRHA Regional Director Errol Greene, the medical gas installation project, which will bring the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital on par with other hospitals, will be completed within weeks as a number of parts being sourced from overseas are now available.

“We have a little hold-up as we are awaiting some items that had to be imported in order to finish the job, so we are not 100 per cent finished,” said Greene in explaining why the project had slowed down.

“The project has not moved further, but we are on target,” he added.

The Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, that facility will join the Falmouth Public Hospital in Trelawny as facilities under the leadership of the WRHA outfitted for piped medical oxygen and other gases in recent times.

In speaking to the ongoing $3.5-billion restorative works taking place at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, Greene said that it should be completed by November.

“There is an oversight committee that is authorised to speak on CRH, and they’ll be having a press conference shortly,” he said, noting that a comprehensive update would be given.

The operations at CRH, which is the only Type A hospital in western Jamaica, became compromised in 2017 when staff and patients began complaining noxious fumes. Subsequently, services were significantly scaled down as efforts were made to identify and fix the problem.

Since then, the hospital has undergone a major overhaul.

