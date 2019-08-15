Six cops charged with St Andrew triple murder

Six policemen were yesterday charged with the murders of three men more than six years ago.

Charged are Sergeant Simroy Mott, Corporal Donovan Fullerton, Constables Andrew Smith, Sheldon Richards, Orandy Rose, and Richard Lynch.

They were charged by the police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Corporal Fullerton was further charged with making a false statement to INDECOM.

He is being accused of misleading the Commission about his use of lethal force during the incident.

The cops are accused of the shooting deaths of Matthew Lee, Mark Allen and Ucliffe Dyer along Arcadia Drive, St Andrew on January 12, 2013 under questionable circumstances.

INDECOM says the policemen indicated that they acted in self-defence.

All six were taken before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court where they were granted bail $600,000 each with sureties.

The matter was set for mention on September 30.

