Traffic restrictions coming for section of Constant Spring Road

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that traffic restrictions will be implemented along a section of Constant Spring Road starting at 10 pm on Friday, August 16.

The section of the corridor between Dunrobin Avenue and West Kings House Road will see motorists being restricted.

NWA Manager, Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, motorists wishing to travel from the direction of Dunrobin Avenue towards West Kings Road (southbound lanes) will be re-routed.

The northbound lanes that take traffic from the direction of Eastward Park Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will accommodate vehicles heading towards Half Way Tree.

The change is to be in effect until 4:00 am on Monday, August 19 and is part of the NWA’s thrust to wrap up significant aspects of the works along Constant Spring Road, before the start of the new school year in September.

Shaw says the work to be done include the removal of the present surface, base strengthening and the repaving of the corridor.

These activities are slated to take place over two weekends.

Similar activities will, therefore, take place between August 23 and 25, when the section between Eastward Park Road and Dunrobin Avenue will be targeted.

The NWA is cautioning motorists to where possible during the periods of the work to use alternative routes.

Motorists are also being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of the flag-persons.

The US$20-million project is now 75% complete.

