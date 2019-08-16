Gov't continues dialogue with bauxite industry amid falloff in global price

Mining Minister, Robert Montague, says his Ministry continues to have dialogue with key players in the local bauxite industry amid global concerns over the price of bauxite/alumina on the international market.

In a statement this afternoon, Montague says he and his team met with representatives from WINDALCO on Thursday at its plant in Ewarton, St Catherine.

Further, he says talks were also held with representatives of the Clarendon Alumina Company and Noranda Bauxite Company to address the global concerns surrounding the bauxite/alumina industry.

Montague says the Ministry is monitoring the industry in an effort to allay fears of any possible fallout and provide the requisite support aimed at protecting the welfare of workers and the livelihood of communities who depend on the industry.

Noting that the discussions remain at a delicate stage, the Mining Minister indicated that Jamaica’s interest is his first priority and that he will do whatever it takes to ensure that the country is protected.

“ The Ministry continues to crave the understanding and support of the people while they treat with this situation.”

