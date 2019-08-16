JPS rate increase application rejected by OUR

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that it has rejected the Jamaica Public Service Company’s (JPS) 2019-2024 tariff review application because of material deficiencies including the absence of critical information and supporting documentation.

The OUR says its action is in keeping in pursuant to Schedule 3, paragraph 7 of the Electricity Licence, 2016, which states inter alia, that “If the Office determines that the filing is deficient it shall reject such filing within the said ten (10) working days and shall notify the Licensee clearly identifying the deficiencies.”

As a result of this decision, the utility regulator says public consultations on the JPS tariff proposal scheduled for August 20- September 4 have been postponed until further notice.

Under the company’s Electricity Licence, 2016, the OUR had ten working days – to August 16, 2019 – to conduct its preliminary examination and inform JPS as to whether it will accept or reject its application.

The JPS had applied for a rate review from the OUR on July 31.

Following their preliminary assessment of the submission, on August 15 the OUR’s Technical Team concluded that it was deficient and would not allow for a comprehensive evaluation of the application.

The OUR says the inherent deficiencies identified in the application were communicated to the JPS in a letter issued on August 16.

It explains that JPS may resubmit its application when the identified deficiencies, any items requiring further clarification or additional information have been rectified and/or addressed.

