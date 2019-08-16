VMBS signs Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley as chief happiness officer

The Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) has signed well-known Jamaican comedian and media personality Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley as its chief happiness officer (CHO). Daley was officially welcomed to the VMBS family during a signing ceremony, held at the building society’s Half-Way Tree branch on Tuesday.

Daley will be the face of the building society’s exciting ‘Happiness Is’ mortgage campaign and will use his trademark humour and larger-than-life personality to engage with Jamaicans, sharing with them all the happiness that comes with homeownership and becoming a VMBS Member.

“This campaign is one that I can truly inject myself in even on a personal level, having been a part of the VM family on the receiving end of buying my home through VMBS,” said Daley, shortly after signing on to his new post. “So, I have that personal experience to draw on and the good feeling of actually owning my own home.”

Daley added: “It’s a great time to own a home as it’s a wonderful investment. It’s the kind of investment that will bring happiness for generations.”

Paul Elliott, vice-president for sales and service at Victoria Mutual Group ,said Daley was the right man for the job. “After listening to Christopher linking happiness and comedy and his own personal experience of owning a home through VM, this cements, in my mind, that he is the perfect selection and I look forward to great moments from him.”

After the signing, Daley toured the VMBS Half-Way Tree branch and immediately got to work, engaging with customers. His first act as CHO was to reward Susan Reid, with a token.

VMBS’s Happiness Is campaign aims to help Jamaicans from all walks of life focus on the happy moments that they can experience as homeowners and to make the move with the trusted building society to ‘get happy’ now.