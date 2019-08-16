World's largest cruise ship to visit Jamaica in January next year

Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, is slated to make its inaugural call to Jamaica next year.

With a carrying capacity of 6,680 passengers, the 228,081-tonne ship is expected to dock in Falmouth, Trelawny, on May 19, 2020.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says arrival of the Symphony of the Seas is not only timely, but should be viewed from the standpoint that Royal Caribbean continues to see Jamaica as a valuable cruise partner and a destination of choice.

“Royal Caribbean has had a long and fruitful relationship with the local cruise industry,” Bartlett told JIS News in an interview.

Noting that the Falmouth Pier will be accommodating three of the four largest cruise ships in the world, the Tourism Minister said it should also be viewed against the background of the discussions the Ministry and senior Government officials, including Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, have been having with the “top brass” at Royal Caribbean and the commitment “we have given” to ensure their passengers enjoy their visit while in Jamaica.

He said that the visit of the mega-liner will also provide a major boost for Jamaica’s cruise ship sector, which he said has been steadily showing growth in both earnings and passenger count over the past three years.

