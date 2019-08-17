All in place for a 'seamless' start to new school year -- McLean

The Ministry of Education says all is in place to ensure a seamless start to the new school year next month.

Public schools are scheduled to reopen on September 2.

Acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr Grace McLean says already funds have been disbursed for the renovation of several schools and the acquisition of furniture and other equipment.

“I can assure you that we have already started the delivery of furniture and the provision of funds for those who need to buy at the local level”, McLean said.

“I can comfortably say that we are going to have a smooth start to the new school year. Funds are out for the fixing up of schools that need to be fixed up – the bathrooms, canteens, the windows and the painting of the classrooms”.

She said the distribution of new textbooks for students from grades one to nine will commence next week.

“We will be starting the delivery of a new round of textbooks that are aligned to the National Standards Curriculum. You will be having a brand-new set of books and we will deliver term by term,” she said.

Further, the acting permanent secretary said the ministry is working to fill vacant posts for principals.

She said that the Teachers’ Services Commission was scheduled to meet yesterday “so that principals that should be appointed can be appointed so that they can be ready for the new school year”.

Over the next two weeks, Dr McLean said, representatives of the education ministry, including administrative officers, will be visiting schools to “engage with you to make sure that everything is in place for our children.”

She was speaking at Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners’ Primary Exit Profile awards ceremony at the Port Rhoades Sports Club, in Discovery Bay, St. Ann on Thursday.

Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners awarded 65 bursaries valued at $25,000 each to PEP students from 32 primary and preparatory schools in areas it operate.

