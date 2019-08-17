Clarendon AY Federation hosts health, education expo

The Clarendon Adventist Youth (AY) Federation hosted its first health and education expo on Wednesday on the grounds of the May Pen Old Police Station.

The Clarendon AY Federation, founded over three decades ago, governs all other Adventist youth societies in the parish.

Speaking of the need to host a health and education expo, president of the federation, Donnisha Gordon, said “As a body, we try to take care of the youth in a holistic way, so we decided why not do a big thing that caters to education and health. We have brought different universities in and we have career counselling sessions for persons who are not sure which part to take.”

At the expo were representatives from The University of the West Indies Open Campus, the Northern Caribbean Institute (NCU), HEART, the Catholic College of Mandeville and the newly opened Kaluga Institute – providing short courses in bartending and mixology. Gordon said the different institutions’ willingness to be a part of the expo is an exemplary display of passion. “It shows that they are also passionate about the youth,” she added. Also present at the expo were medical and fitness professionals providing health services such as blood pressure checks and exercise/workout sessions.

Gordon said the Clarendon AY Federation facilitates several community development initiatives, including the adoption of the St Augustine Place of Safety for Boys located in Chapelton in the parish.

The president said the team is now geared towards the launch of the Clarendon Mission Impact (CMI). “It (the CMI) is to get our youth rapping with youths of other communities to bond and form friendships.” Gordon added that the first staging of the CMI will be hosted at the end of this month.

Dei-Rasi Freckelton, vice-president in charge of education and personal development, said, “I believe that persons from different parts of the parish have equal opportunities. The opportunities exist, but not many go out and see where they are available so we bring opportunities to them.” Freckelton added that the expo also sought to provide career and financial advice for persons in the parish.