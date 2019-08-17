Discipline with love – Terrelonge

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge, is imploring adults to desist from using ­corporal ­punishment as a means of discipline.

“Some adults believe that ­children cannot learn unless you beat them. I want to say to all adults that those days are behind us. It is time we stop maltreating our youngsters, it is time we start speaking to them, it is time we start to discipline them with love,” he said.

Terrelonge was speaking at the opening ­ceremony for the 15th Caribbean Cuboree, held recently at the Ocho Rios High School in St Ann.

He told the Cub Scouts that they have a right to be protected from all forms of abuse, including physical punishment, which can affect their mental health and development.

“As children, as youth, you have the right to ensure that no one beats you, no one ill-treats you, no one abuses you.

“You have the right to an education, to food, to clothing, to a loving and stable home where you are also protected, and so when we speak of banning corporal punishment, we speak about it because we don’t want anyone to abuse or ill-treat any of you,” Terrelonge said.

FUNCTIONING WITHOUT ABUSE

He noted that same disciplinary techniques employed by the Cub Scouts can be used by parents to discipline their children at home.

He further implored parents to stop telling children “that their place is in some corner, and that children must be seen and not heard … because what every single Cub here can demonstrate is that they can listen, they can learn and they can function without being abused.”

In the meantime, Chairperson of the Caribbean Scout Secretariat, Zaida Joaquin, lauded the Cub Scout Association of Jamaica for hosting Caribbean Cuboree this year.

She said that the Cuboree, held every three years in countries across the region, provides a “great opportunity” for Cubs to develop holistically and engage in cultural exchange activities. Jamaica’s last hosted the event in 1991.

The aim of the Cuboree is to provide the opportunity for boys and girls, ages seven to 11, to interact, experience different cultures and foster lasting friendships.

Scouts believe that such engagement will create a better world where people learn from each other, support each other and treat each other equally.