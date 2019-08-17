Elderly man fights off gunman, hands over homemade weapon to cops

A senior citizen yesterday handed over a homemade firearm to the police after he fought off a gunman who was attempting to break into his St Ann home.

The would-be robber escaped.

The police report that shortly after 4a.m. the gunman attempted to gain entry to the elderly man’s home.

According to the police, there was a struggle between the two men and the would-be robber fled after his gun fell.

The elderly man retrieved the weapon and turned it over to the Ocho Rios Police.

