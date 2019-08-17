Man held with illegal firearm in Ocho Rios

A man is now in police custody after he was reportedly held with an illegal firearm in the resort town of Ocho Rios, in St Ann, shortly after midday yesterday.

The police say his name is being withheld pending further investigations.

According to the Ocho Rios Police, a team was on patrol along James Street when they observed two men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The men were approached and searched, and a brown paper bag containing a .357 Magnum revolver allegedly taken from one of them.

The police say he was taken into custody for breaches of the Firearms Act.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.